We’re in for a very windy warmup today! We’re opening Wednesday with temperatures that are running around 10° to 15° warmer than they were Tuesday morning. By the afternoon, we’ll be seeing temperatures running in the mid to upper 70s. That will be ~30° warmer than they were yesterday afternoon.

Although temperatures are turning very mild today, it’s not all good news. We have several challenges ahead of us. First, we’ll be dealing with very windy conditions. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of central Indiana and will be in effect today from 10 AM to 10 PM. Gusty winds out of the south could peak at 50 mph in some locations. This could cause some power outages, down tree limbs as well as make driving difficult.

Our next “issue” comes in the form of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms are possible too. We will have lots of dry time today before those arrive. A few hit and miss, light showers are possible early in the day but the bulk of the rain doesn’t get here until the evening.

The severe weather threat is low for Indiana but still in play for the day. The bullseye for this system is over the deep south and will most greatly impact areas over Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. Here at home, the dynamics are less favorable for severe storms but not out of the question. Damaging winds will be the primary threat here but isolated large hail and/or a tornado are also possible.

By 5 PM, we will likely be seeing a line of showers and with some thunderstorms setting up in eastern Illinois. Those will slide east across central Indiana through the evening hours. The severe weather threat should be wrapped up by midnight but we’ll keep scattered rain chances around through Thursday too.

Colder air works in for Thursday and sends temperatures dropping into the afternoon. By the evening a few pockets of a wintry mix or flurries are possible. It will be a cold close to the work week with highs on Friday only in the mid 40s.