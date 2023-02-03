February is off to a cold start with temperatures averaging 2° below normal. We stay very cold tonight as temperatures fall back to the mid teens early Saturday morning. However, we get a quick warmup this weekend. Winds will shift out of the southwest and turn breezy Saturday afternoon. That will help temperatures climb above average this weekend.

So far this year we’ve had two dry weekends and two wet weekends, This weekend will be dry with a sunny Saturday and a mostly cloudy Sunday. Our dry weather continues through Monday before a daily chance for rain arrives, Tuesday through Thursday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely next week. In spite of several wet days in the forecast. We will have a stretch of above average temperatures lined up next week as we will string together several 50-degree days.

