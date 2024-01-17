It’s another frigid start to the morning with temperatures that feel like they are well-below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place across much of the area

However, southwesterly winds today will send temperatures into the 20s this afternoon. We’ve spent the last three days with temperatures that have only peaked in the teens or single digits. While air temperatures will rise to the 20s today, gusty winds near 30 mph will keep wind chills in the low to mid teens, at best, this afternoon.

Light snow showers will develop Thursday morning but a more prominent round of snow will arrive late Thursday into Friday. As of right now, 1″-2″ of snow accumulation are looking favorable with some locations that may see up to 3″. We’ll continue to fine tune this forecast as we get closer. In addition to the snow, brace for the cold air again. Air temperatures will only be in the teen Friday and Saturday with morning lows possibly falling below zero Sunday morning.