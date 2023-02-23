We started off Thursday morning with mild temperatures, in the 50s for most, but foggy conditions for some others as well. Our far northern counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM. Visibility has dropped to a half more or less in many spots.

Warm and windy

The warm front that brought us record warmth on Wednesday, continues to lift north. We’ve seen some cities like Muncie and Lafayette jump ~8° with an hour this morning, once the front passed. Indianapolis hit 71° on Wednesday, which beat the previous record of 70°, set back in 1922. Temperatures will climb to very mild levels again early this afternoon before they take a quick tumble. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 60s Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

Turning much colder

It will also be a rather windy day with gusts near 35 mph possible this afternoon and evening. Factoring in the breezy winds and cooler air that will be flowing in behind a cold front today, wind chills will become a factor again. By late this evening, we’ll be feeling like we’re in the low 30s. Friday morning, wind chills will be in the teens!

While we finish off the workweek cold, we get a new warmup getting underway over the weekend. By early next week, we’ll likely see another spring storm system that will bring us rain and t-storms along with unseasonably warm temperatures.