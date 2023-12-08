It’s a very mild start to our Friday with temperatures that are starting at or near 50° in many locations. It is a windy start though with gusts that are ~25 mph. We remain windy and temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. Gusts this afternoon could reach up to 30 mph. We are starting the morning bright but clouds will be increasing through the day ahead of our next rain chance.

The rain holds off until the overnight hours tonight. Friday evening will be dry, cloudy and windy with temperatures that will hold steady in the mid 50s through the early morning hours Saturday.

A few spotty to widely scattered showers will build in early Saturday. The rainfall we receive in central Indiana on Saturday will not be evenly distributed and for many, it won’t be much a tall. Spotty showers will remain possible through the early part of the day. It’s the late afternoon and evening hours that are more favorable for rain. A cold front sliding through the state at this time will squeeze out the remaining moisture available and provide more prominent rainfall to our eastern and southern counties.

Winds will shift out of the northwest Saturday evening and colder air will be streaming into the state. A few flurries will be possible early Sunday morning. Winds lighten on Sunday but it will still be a brisk day with temperatures that will fall from the lower 40s in the morning to the mid 30s in the afternoon. Wind chill values in the afternoon will only be in the upper 20s.

It will be a cold start to next week but a new warmup will bring us more above average temperatures, and 50s possible again by late in the week.