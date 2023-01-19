January has been a mild month with temperatures averaging 12° above average. This has also been a wet month with more than three inches of rain. Ahead of a strong cold front central received up to an inch of rain over the past 24 hours. Temperatures will dive behind the cold front and overnight lows will fall into the 20s. Gusty winds will give us wind chills in the teens.

We’ll go from light rain to sprinkles and flurries overnight. We’ll keep the winter-like feel to close the work week. A few flurries will develop late this evening and we’ll be right back to more of a winter feel to close the week. We finish the work week with temperatures that will be much more seasonal, with highs only in the mid 30s.

After a cloudy, windy cold Friday with sprinkles and flurries, we do get back to sunny skies for Saturday. It won’t last long as a rain/snow mix will develop Sunday. Our wintry pattern continues on into next week and beyond. The long range outlook continues to favor a probability for below average temperatures as we close out the month of January.

Winds will stay gusty overnight.

January has been a mild, wet month.

Expect a cloudy Friday with sprinkles and flurries.

Friday will be a windy colder day.

Temperatures will stay chilly through the weekend.