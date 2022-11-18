November started mild with high temperatures in the 70s, for 4 of the first 7 days of the month. For the past seven days we have been much colder. Indianapolis has been 7.3° below average, and the chilly trend will continue through the weekend. A cold front will move across the state Saturday. As the front passes we’ll have temperatures in the 30s with flurries, and winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour. Skies will clear Saturday night and we’ll have the coldest night since March 13th when the low temperature dropped to 15°. We’ll stay sunny and cold on Sunday with highs expected to stay below freezing.

The warm up starts next week as more seasonal air arrives. A streak of sunny days will give us highs in the 40s Monday and in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. For Thanksgiving Day expect highs in the 50s with a chance for scattered showers. As temperatures fall we’ll go from rain to snow Friday.

This will be a windy, cold weekend.

Dress in layers if you are attending a game this weekend.

After a cold weekend, temperatures will warm up next week.