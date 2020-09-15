Windsor Village Park on Indy’s east side gets new splash pad

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents on Indy’s east side celebrated opening a new splash pad where thousands of children get to play.

The splash pad is at the Windsor Village Park near I-70. The system in the park is unique to most because it can spray water from all of its features at the same time.

“Knowing that neighbors are longing for a creative space to relax and spend time with each other, this new splash pad offers so much hope and its a perfect complement to the park’s existing amenities.”

Splash pads in Indianapolis are staying open longer than usual this year. People can visit through September 30.

