SEYMOUR, Ind. — A window washer died after falling at the Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana, on Friday.

The Seymour Police Department said the injured window cleaner was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where he died.

The department said it’s believed that the roof rigging failed, causing the fall.

The window washer has yet to be identified.

FOX59 and CBS4 have reached out to Schneck Medical Center for more information and is waiting to hear back.