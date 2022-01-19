Wind chills dropping close to zero Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS – We started this morning with temperatures in the 40s, those are our highs for today. Temperatures are heading in the other direction for the rest of the day with 30s by dismissal.

Overnight lows will drop into the teens by Thursday morning with feel-like temperatures in the single digits by the time you head out the door in the morning.

Thursday and Friday will feature a few clouds with temperatures in the 20s and feel-like temperatures in the teens. Overall, a below-average few days with cold temperatures. Overnight lows in the single digits are likely.

We are dry into the weekend with maybe a few flurries on Sunday and possibly light snow chances on Monday. Of course, timing and totals are still uncertain at this time but we will keep that chance of snow showers for now. This is something we will continue to watch as we head into the weekend.





We are running over 11″ below where we should for snow totals for the season. Keep in mind, in recent years, most of our snow has fallen in February or even March, so we still have a long way to go before winter is over.