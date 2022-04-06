WINCHESTER, Ind. — Police in Winchester, Indiana alerted the public about a man suspected of messaging and texting an underage decoy.

In a Facebook post, police said they were seeking information on Zachary Thomas. They said Thomas is believed to have sent sexually explicit photos of himself to a decoy posing as a 14-year-old.

According to the post, Thomas had also “taken significant steps in meeting the decoy in person.”





Police also shared text messages between Thomas and the decoy where he said he was 27. When asked if he minded if the decoy was 14, he responded, “Lol ok and yes I’m ok with it.”

Any information can be sent to Capt. Bradley Cottrell at bradley.cottrell@winchester-in.gov or by telephone at (765)584-6845 ext. 2002.

In a comment on the Facebook post, the department said, “We would like to thank the community for a flood of information. We have the information that we needed.”

Thomas has not been charged with anything.