Will Marion County bars be open until midnight for New Year’s Eve?

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County bars likely can’t wait to put 2020 behind them, but they are waiting to see whether they will be allowed to usher in the New Year at midnight.

“We are struggling like everyone else,” said Ryan Greb, owner of Taps and Dolls. “Marion County bars are looking at a possible end.”

The Marion County Health Department said there is no announcement yet on a potential COVID curfew for New Year’s Eve, however cities like Fishers have already made an announcement. They will be closing all bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. for the next two weeks.

“We have been watching the numbers for quite some time, and [positive case numbers] continue to go up,” explained Monica Heltz, Director of the Fishers Health Department. “The restrictions specifically went into effect on Christmas evening because we wanted to make sure to give enough warning to the businesses.”

Many Marion County bars wish they had the same courtesy. Taps and Dolls averages $25,000 to $40,000 in online tickets sales for their normal New Year’s bash. They have yet to put a single sale online because they are waiting for answers from the Health Department.

“It’s going to be a significant downfall for us for waiting until last minute to announce ticket sales,” added Greb.

The bar is barely surviving as it is. The majority of their customers tend to come in after 11 p.m., however Marion County rules require bars to close at midnight. Last call comes 45 minutes before close, which gives Taps and Dolls only 15 minutes to capitalize on their busiest rushes.

“I don’t understand why midnight, or 3 a.m., makes any difference when our surrounding counties are participating with the same COVID compliance, yet open until 3 a.m.?” questioned Greb.

His concern now is that customers will begin migrating to other counties to drink or party.

“Outside the Marion County guidelines, bars are flourishing. Bars that never did any type of business, are doing 200 times the business they do, and we know this through our liquor reps and things, that people are pouring out of Marion County to surrounding counties,” explained Greb.

“You have to understand what’s the long term effect to us losing our longtime customers to the outside counties, that they won’t stay there since that’s their watering hole. Took us twelve years to get where we are at now. Whoever knows if it will come back.”

Greb is hoping for leeway from the city for New Year’s Eve. Fishers is giving some to entertainment venues that also serve alcohol.

For example, that would include places like Top Golf or arcade bars. They will be allowed to remain open after 10 p.m., however, all food and drink services must be shut down when the curfew hits.