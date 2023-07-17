It’s a foggy and hazy start to our work week. Visibility is reduced this morning with some pockets of dense fog out there too. As you’re traveling Monday morning, keep in mind that the foggy conditions can quickly reduce your visibility. Allowing yourself a few extra minutes to take it slower on your commute is recommended.

Canadian wildfire smoke is back, leading to poor air quality. Most of central Indiana is in the orange and red categories, which are in the unhealthy range. An Air Quality Alert is in place across the state until midnight tonight. Fortunately, a cold front moving through late in the day Monday will help clean the air out and our air quality should improve through the night.

That same cold front will bring us a few storms as we get into the afternoon and evening hours. Storms are expected to develop ahead of the front, primarily after 3 PM. While the southern third of the state is highlighted for the risk of severe weather, all of central Indiana has the chance to see a couple stronger and possibly severe storms. Damaging winds and hail would be the primary threats with these storms.

Humidity will lower behind the front but it will still be noticeable Tuesday. After another surge of humidity in the middle of the week, along with additional storm chances, we get into more comfortable conditions by the weekend.