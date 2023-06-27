Gusty northwest winds streamed smoke for the Canadian wildfires back into the state Tuesday. The air quality peaked an 151. That is in the unhealthy range. An Air Quality Alert continues for central Indiana through Wednesday. If you suffer from underlying heart or lung conditions, the poor conditions may become particularly problematic. Avoid being outdoors if you are prone to or start feeling any respiratory issues.

The heat and humidity are set to surge by the end of the week. A ridge of high pressure over the deep south will expand north in the coming days. Temperatures will be near or in the 90s Thursday and Friday while humidity levels reach more ‘tropical’ levels into the weekend. Along this ridge, we may see showers and storms fire up. Some of which could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the western edge of Indiana highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday. The storm threat will continue into the weekend. No day looks to be a washout but up to an inch of rain is likely.

An Air Quality Alert continues through Wednesday.

Temperatures will be warmer Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm up and humidity will rise this week.

The extended dry spell has caused drought to spread and intensify across the state.