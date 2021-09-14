Wife allegedly drives drunk to pick up husband after he crashes his car while driving drunk

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Indiana State Police say a drunk husband crashed his car into a tractor trailer not far from his house. When his allegedly drunk wife went to pick him up, she crashed her car into his wrecked vehicle that was still on the road.

It happened around 8:24 p.m. on Monday. Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash on SR 165 approximately ½ mile north of I-64.

Preliminary investigation revealed Donald Ricketts, 56, of Poseyville, was heading north on SR 165 when he drove left of center and struck the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer that was traveling south on SR 165. After the collision, which was a short distance from Ricketts’ home, Ricketts allegedly contacted his wife to pick him up at the crash site.

Moments later, before police arrived, Cheral Ricketts, 55, crashed her car into her husband’s vehicle, which was still in the roadway from the previous crash. Both Ricketts’ vehicles were totaled.

A preliminary test revealed Cheral had a BAC of .22-percent. She was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail. Donald Ricketts was also to Deaconess Gibson Hospital where a preliminary test revealed he had a BAC of .28%. He was admitted for a medical issue that is not life-threating. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.