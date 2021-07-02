Who to call to complain about fireworks in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, dispatchers in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people not to call 911 to report fireworks violations.

The office says the weeks leading up to the 4th of July are the busiest for dispatchers in the Marion County Sheriff’s 911 Center. The 911 Center expects to answer over 3,000 calls on Independence Day alone.

The office wants to help reduce the burden on 911 dispatchers by reminding people that unless someone is injured, or property is seriously damaged by fireworks, residents should call the non-emergency telephone line, 317-327-3811, to report fireworks violations. Cellular telephone users in Marion County may also dial 311 for non-emergencies.

We need citizens to remember that someone with a life or death emergency needs to get through to 911 as quickly as possible. Please do your part and call the non-emergency dispatch line to report fireworks violations, someone’s life could depend on it.” Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal

The MCSO 911 Center is the busiest in Indiana and one of the busiest in the entire country handling over one million calls annually.