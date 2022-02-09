CUMBERLAND, Ind.- Nearly a year later and a family is still waiting on answers to who killed 21-year-old Dae’vion Pullum. On February 25, 2021, Cumberland Police found Pullum shot and killed in the parking lot of the Elmtree Park Apartments.

“Our son deserves to have justice. He didn’t deserve to have what happened to him happen,” said Bryan Davis, the victim’s stepfather.

Pullum’s parents don’t know any connection their son had to the Elmtree Park Apartments. They’re confident their son knew his killer.

“Every time you close your eyes, I hope you see my son’s face. Every time you try to think about something different, I hope you hear his voice. I hope this is really bothering you,” said Betty Davis.

On Thursday, Pullum’s parents plan to go door-to-door handing out flyers at the Elmtree Park Apartments and other surrounding neighborhoods.

“I just want you guys to speak because anybody who knew Dae’vion they know the kind of person he was. They know he didn’t deserve somebody to take his life,” said Betty Davis.

Davis refuses to give up and she feels for other families torn by gun violence.

“I’m not here only to fight for my son but to fight for other kids that lost their lives to gun violence and for other parents that are going through what I’m going through. This is not an easy road for us at all,” said Betty Davis.

Every day this grieving mother keeps her son close to her heart. She wears a necklace with Dae’vion’s ashes in it. Every day Davis hopes they’re closer to getting justice.

“At the end of the day I’m not the one to judge you, God is the one to judge you,” said Betty Davis.

This is Cumberland’s only unsolved homicide case from last year.

Pullum’s family is holding a balloon/lantern release on February 25 to honor him. It will be held at Pride Park on Vandeman Street in Indianapolis at 6:30 p.m.

If you know anything that could help detectives solve this case, call Cumberland Police at (317) 262-TIPS.