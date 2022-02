INDIANAPOLIS – Thursday was a wet day that turned cold and slick. Some areas of central Indiana picked up well over an inch of rain, some picked up over 2 inches!

Indianapolis picked up just over 1.60″ of rainfall and 0.3″ of snowfall.





Castleton had the highest rainfall total with 2.79″ of rain!





Otterbein, in Tippecanoe County, picked up the highest snowfall totals in the area with 3″ of snow. Areas further north picked up higher totals.