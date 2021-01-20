Whitestown police investigate after ‘NO WHITE GUILT’ documents distributed in neighborhoods

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Police in Whitestown are investigating after documents stating “NO WHITE GUILT” and a list of related websites were distributed throughout neighborhoods.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department says the documents were distributed throughout the Walker Farms and Maple Grove neighborhoods early Wednesday morning.

Police say at this time, these acts appear to be random distributions throughout the entire neighborhood.

“Please be aware if you see officers in the area working dilligently on this investigation, and make sure to notify them if you have any helpful information,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post. “If you see any suspicious vehicles driving in your area please do not hesitate to call for an officer.”