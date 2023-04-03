WHITELAND, Ind. — The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation announced Monday afternoon in a statement that Clark-Pleasant schools, based in Whiteland, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week as cleanup efforts continue in the heavily damaged town.

Classes will resume on Thursday and Friday, according to Clark-Pleasant Superintendent Patrick Spray. Middle school and high school students will participate in e-learning activities on those days while elementary students will resume in-person classes.

“Currently the school system is without an internet connection due to the tornado damage and we do not have an estimate on when it will be repaired,” reads a portion of the statement. “Elementary instruction is less reliant on these connections and our modified schedule will keep the typical high school traffic out of the area which is still very busy with emergency personnel, utility contractors, road closures and various other cleanup activities. We have been asked specifically to keep traffic in this area to a minimum.”

The Clark-Pleasant Early Learning Center will not host any more classes for the rest of the week.

“We know these closings and modified schedules are disruptive to family schedules, but please know that our principals, public safety officials, facilities and food services teams are doing everything possible to get us back in the classroom,” concludes the statement.