WHITELAND, Ind. — The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation announced Sunday afternoon in a statement that Clark-Pleasant schools, based in Whiteland, will have no classes on Monday due to a tornado and severe weather that rolled through the area Friday night.

“Some of our buildings still have power issues, utility poles are down and some roads are blocked due to storm cleanup which creates significant traffic problems, especially with our buses. All of these issues impact our ability to have school,” reads the statement.

The school corporation said it will provide an update on its plans moving forward after Monday.