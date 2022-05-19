WHITELAND, Ind. — A local mother is sounding off about racial bullying and threats at Clark-Pleasant Middle School. She says the district has yet to address the problems even after her daughter’s attempted suicide.

“We had kids start calling her the ‘n word.’ We had one boy write the ‘n word’ down his arm and point at her telling her to kill herself,” said Debra Weaver, talking about the bullying of her daughter Zonyell. “A lot of it is because she is black, biracial, and she is gay.”

Family says 13-year-old Zonyell Weaver has been the victim of racial threats and bullying for almost a year. Zonyell says students have repeatedly hurled racial slurs at her, while others have threatened to kill her. Some of the threats are verbal, while others appear on chat apps like Discord.

Zonyell has some of those messages saved on her phone in screenshots.

“I swear to God I will go to your house, and slit your throat,” read Zonyell Weaver before adding, “I’m late to all my classes because I’m scared to go through the hallways.”

“We have kids running in front of our house,” said Debra. “They will stop out here and yell ‘White Lives Matter,’ so I end up here with three police reports.”

Zonyell’s parents went to the school to ask for help. They say nothing has been done. In fact, the bullying got worse after the kids discovered that the school had been informed.

In a statement, the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation schools said, “Clark-Pleasant Schools continues to work with the family of those who’ve made the allegations. CPCSC does not tolerate bullying. Our teachers and administrators take allegations of bullying very seriously.”

Weaver has been through three different mental health treatment facilities and has been harming herself.

“She had a staple across her mouth, and it looked like someone had taken a knife, and just went like that,” says Debra Weaver motioning an extended smile from ear to ear.

The Weaver family put their story out on social media recently. Other parents began posting about similar racial bullying. It even impacted children who were standing up for other black students.

“Now we are hearing other kids are having problems. We are trying to make sure all the kids voices are heard,” stated Debra Weaver.

Since we began digging into this story, Debra Weaver says the school now wants to meet with her.

She says the school has had their chance to talk already, and she is now turning to an attorney for help.