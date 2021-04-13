White River State Park’s concert venue gets new name: TCU Amphitheater

INDIANAPOLIS — Live Nation announced on Tuesday the new name of the Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The popular outdoor venue will now be known as the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. Teachers Credit Union is the concert area’s new sponsor.

TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

“After a difficult year for everyone, TCU is thrilled to be a part of bringing music back to Indianapolis at the brand new TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park” said Dan Rousseve, TCU senior vice president.

The venue has undergone major renovations within the past two years including a canopy covering,

new fixed seating, a permanent stage, updated artist and crew facilities and enhanced acoustic stage treatments.

Fans can also enjoy two new LED video walls for viewing, upgraded and additional public restroom facilities, an increased number of venue entry points, convenient food and beverage service locations, as well as intimate sightlines and scenic views.

“TCU looks forward to a strong partnership with the White River State Park and Live Nation. We are excited about our shared goal of bringing people together to enjoy great music and great times,” said Rousseve.

“We are thrilled to welcome TCU to the White River State Park and Live Nation families” said Live Nation General Manager of Indianapolis, Andrew Newport. “As we prepare to return to live this summer, we celebrate partnerships like this that help make the dream of building an iconic downtown outdoor venue a reality.”

Carolene Mays-Medley, the executive director for the White River State Park Development Commission, says the park is delighted to welcome visitors to the newly named TCU Amphitheater.

“Our summer concert series in partnership with Live Nation, has always been a welcomed community staple and we are so thrilled to enhance this experience for all of our

visitors. Our newly renovated state of the art complex is sure to bring more leading live performances and entertainment options that we have all come to know and enjoy,” said Mays-Medley. “We are grateful to all who have contributed to bringing the vision for the Amphitheater to fruition.”

The TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park is located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis in

one of the city’s most popular destination areas.

The newly constructed canopy covers up to 3,000 seats, depending on a show’s capacity and configuration, with the balance of the venue’s total capacity on the general admission lawn.

Since its opening in 2004, the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park has provided some of the best live entertainment in the Indianapolis area. It’s hosted artists representing a wide range of music including Bob Dylan, Post Malone, Huey Lewis and the News, Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, and Soundgarden.