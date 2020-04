MUNCIE, Ind. — The Mayor of Muncie is demanding answers when it comes to the employment of a former sanitary district administrator. The district says she’s no longer an employee, but questions remain about her status.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour says he’s trying to enhance transparency within City Hall. It started with a lawsuit against some Muncie Sanitary District Board members. Now he’s sending letters in an effort to avoid legal action and ensure protocols are followed.