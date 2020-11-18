White County man arrested in connection with investigation into Tuesday morning explosion

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A White County man faces several preliminary charges after an investigation into an explosion Tuesday.

The Indiana State Police said the arrest comes after White County deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of East Earl Street, just after 7 a.m. When they arrived, they recieved reports of an explosion under a vehicle.

The Indiana State Police responded to assist with the investigation, which revealed that a a black 2014 Ford Edge was damaged from a homemade explosive device that had been placed under the vehicle.

The investigation led detectives to Darren Amick’s residence. He was arrested and transported to the White County Jail.

Amick was being held at the jail as of Tuesday night on preliminary charges of:

Controlled Explosive – Level 2 Felony

Arson – Level 4 Felony

Intimidation with a Weapon – Level 5 Felony

Possession of a Destructive Device – Level 5 Felony

Criminal Mischief – Class A Misdemeanor

The investigaiton into the explosion is ongoing as of the time of this report.