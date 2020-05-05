While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 5

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

The state is inspecting three long-term care facilities after some of their staff members died. The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) says employers have reported four deaths so far related to COVID-19.

IOSHA is conducting a safety compliance inspection at Wildwood Healthcare Center. A spokesperson says the employer reported the deaths of two staff members in mid-April.

Since then, two more long-term care facilities have each reported a death of a staff member.

An employer of a long-term care center in Newburgh reported one death on April 27, and another death was reported by a different employer in Paragon on May 1.

During the inspections, the state will work to determine if the deaths are workplace related.

The inspections typically take 30 to 90 days to complete.

Roche Diagnostics and Eli Lilly & Company made major announcements in the pursuit of testing and treatments for the coronavirus.

Roche received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to begin shipping tens of millions of coronavirus tests around the world to confirm the presence of antibodies in the blood of persons who formerly tested positive for the disease.

Roche said the test has a 99%+ accuracy rate and has already been used on more than five thousand samples.

Also, Eli Lilly announced its partnership with Junshi Bioscience of China is developing antibody therapies for treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Eli Lilly said Junshi’s proximity to the suspected origin of the coronarvirus pandemic in Wuhan, China, made it ideally suited to partner with Lilly in the development and clinical trials of a neutralizing antibody.

The bulk manufacturing of the antibody drugs will be done at Eli Lilly’s Indianapolis plants with clinical trials set for later this summer or early fall and, if successful, a therapy for worldwide distribution within a year.

World leaders, organizations and banks on Monday pledged 7.4 billion euros ($8 billion) for research to find a vaccine against the coronavirus, but warned that it is just the start of an effort that must be sustained over time to beat it

The funds were pledged at a video-conference summit hosted by the European Union. They fell short of the 7.5 billion euros being sought, but more money could arrive in coming days.

Both the United States and Russia were absent from the event.

Despite the shortfall, the target being sought to help find a vaccine would only ever amount to a “down-payment” on the tools that will be needed to fight the virus, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Restaurants and stores are opening at 50% capacity now or in the coming weeks depending on where you live in Indiana.

No bar seating will be allowed at first, and wait staff will wear masks and take extra sanitation measures.

Each business is working on their own plan of operation. Some will count heads at the door; some will cap customers at under 50 percent capacity; and some may stay closed for dine-in even longer than required.