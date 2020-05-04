While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 4

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Gov. Holcomb announced his plan last Friday to reopen Indiana’s economy, and “Stage Two” starts today for most of the state. That means retail shops can open at 50 percent capacity.

It also means travel restrictions are lifted, and people can gather in groups of up to 25.

Holcomb and Hoosiers are betting either the worst of the coronavirus has passed or the state can handle even a small resurgence in the weeks and months ahead.

The governor credits ramped up testing and tracing capacity, lower hospitalization rates, and less demand for intensive care unit beds and ventilators for his decision.

For the last three Sundays in a row, the state’s coronavirus positive test rate has been 18.3%. That includes the unexpected jump in hundreds of cases related to the virus outbreak at the Tyson processing plant in Logansport.

Restaurants can begin opening at 50 percent capacity on May 11. The same date is set for salons and tattoo parlors, but they have to be appointment only.

Those with underlying conditions or those over 65 should continue to stay at home whenever possible.

Keep in mind, Marion County is not included in the Stage Two reopening today. Marion County remains under a stay-at-home order through May 15.

Also, starting today, you’ll have to pay for IndyGo rides once again. IndyGo stopped collecting fares over a month ago. This is the first step for the company as they move back to normal operation.

IndyGo has made several changes to keep riders safe.

First, plexiglass was added to separate the driver from passengers. Also, they’re increasing the frequency at which they clean and sanitize buses. They’re using “electro-static” disinfection which they say lasts longer. It’ll also reach hard-to-reach spots.

The cost of riding IndyGo is the same as it was before.

Also, when you ride, they ask that you wear a mask if you have one, and try to keep as much distance from you and other passengers as possible.

U.S. officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak — and how contagious the disease is — to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it, intelligence documents show.

Chinese leaders “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a four-page Department of Homeland Security report dated May 1 and obtained by The Associated Press. The revelation comes as the Trump administration has intensified its criticism of China, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Sunday that China was responsible for the spread of disease and must be held accountable.

The analysis states that, while downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, China increased imports and decreased exports of medical supplies. It attempted to cover up doing so by “denying there were export restrictions and obfuscating and delaying provision of its trade data,” the analysis states.

The report also says China held off informing the World Health Organization that the coronavirus “was a contagion” for much of January so it could order medical supplies from abroad — and that its imports of face masks and surgical gowns and gloves increased sharply.

Those conclusions are based on the 95% probability that China’s changes in imports and export behavior were not within normal range, according to the report.

While millions of people took advantage of easing coronavirus lockdowns to enjoy spring weather, some of the world’s most populous countries reported worrisome new peaks in infections Sunday, including India, which saw its biggest single-day jump yet.

India, second in population only to China, reported more than 2,600 new infections. And in Russia, new coronavirus cases exceeded 10,000 for the first time. The confirmed death toll in Britain climbed near that of Italy, the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak, even though the U.K. population is younger than Italy’s and Britain had more time to prepare before the pandemic hit.

The United States continues to see tens of thousands of new infections each day, with more than 1,400 new deaths reported Saturday.

Health experts warn that a second wave of infections could hit unless testing is expanded dramatically after lockdowns are eased. But pressure to reopen economies keeps building after the weeks-long shutdown of businesses worldwide plunged the global economy into its deepest slump since the 1930s and wiped out millions of jobs.