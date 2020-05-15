While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 15

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Marion County will start to relax some of its COVID-19 restrictions as the stay-at-home order expires today. It will enter a limited “Phase 2” of Governor Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan.

Starting today, places like malls and other stores can open their doors to customers at 50 percent capacity.

Malls will have to follow pretty strict guidelines, including dividers to separate customer traffic, and every other sink and stall needs to be taped off in the bathrooms.

Mall employees are required to wear masks, but store employees are not. However, it is recommended.

People can also hold public gatherings with 25 or less people. That include places of worship.

Libraries will now offer curbside pickup, and liquor stores can open at half capacity.

Marion County’s “Phase 2” is very limited compared to what a majority of the state is doing.

Mayor Hogsett has been clear—if we don’t continue to do our part in stopping the spread of the virus, this could all change. “If the data starts to show that there will be an uptick, then we’ll have to make adjustments accordingly,” Hogsett said during his press conference on Wednesday.

Starting next Friday, May 22, restaurants can welcome back customers for outdoor dining. Indoor dining will not be allowed.

Also, hair and nail salons must still remain closed. If the stats continue to move on a downward trend, personal service businesses may be able to reopen on June 1.

Businesses who are found accepting customers when they’re supposed to be closed may face a fine of up to $2,500.

Happening today, the House of Representatives is expected to vote on a $3 trillion economic relief package. The so-called “HEROES Act” includes money for state and local governments, funding for national COVID-19 testing, hazard pay for front line workers, and a second stimulus check for most Americans.

The legislation, which reflects Democratic priorities and was not a product of bipartisan negotiations, would stand as the largest relief package in U.S. history.

The relief package is not expected to be taken up by the Senate, however, due to Republican opposition. They say it is too soon to move ahead with another far-reaching legislative response to the pandemic without first waiting to see the results of the trillions of dollars in aid that have already been enacted.

Also, they argue there is not as much urgency to pass another relief bill because most states are starting to reopen their economies.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, defended the bill on Thursday against attacks that it is partisan, saying, “We’re putting our offer on the table. We’re open to negotiation.”

Nearly 27 million Americans could lose their health insurance following job loss, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report. This total includes people who lost their own employer-sponsored insurance (ESI) and those who lost dependent coverage when a family member lost a job and ESI.

This report comes as the unemployment rate soars in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of March, over 600,000 initial claims for unemployment insurance have been filed in Indiana. During the week ending on March 28, 139,174 initial claims were filed. The number of claims has gone down every week since then.

The Kaiser Family Foundation report believes nearly half of the people who become uninsured after job loss are eligible for Medicaid, and an additional 8.4 million qualify for marketplace subsidies.

The Johnson County sheriff is battling an outbreak of COVID-19 inside his jail. After testing all but nine inmates, the sheriff confirms 127 inmates tested positive. That is close to half of the total population inside the building.

“People can think, ‘Wow they’ve got a big number,’ but we’re doing something a lot of people aren’t doing. We’re testing the inmates,” said Sheriff Duane Burgess.

Sheriff Burgess insists, despite the alarming number of positive COVID-19 cases in his jail, he’s doing everything he can to protect his inmates and his staff while still ensuring public safety.

Johnson County Commissioner Brian Baird said masks have been given to all inmates and staff and the county approved an emergency purchase of even more PPE.