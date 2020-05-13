While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 13

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Today we’ll learn whether Marion County will reopen next week. The current stay-at-home order for the county is set to expire on Friday.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

They’re expected to talk about the next steps for reopening the county and also timing and specifics of how the county will reopen.

Marion County is one of only four counties in the state that has not lifted orders yet.

Most other counties in Indiana are in “stage two” of Governor Holcomb’s “Back on Track Plan” where restaurants are able to have customers dine-in at half-capacity and salons are open.

Marion County, along with Monroe, Lake and Cass Counties, have all been under extended orders, so businesses have not been able to get back to a sense of normalcy.

Back in April, Hogsett said prematurely reopening Marion County could set back the progress we’ve made.

Right now Marion County makes up 30 percent of the state’s coronavirus cases and another 29 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

We will livestream their press conference on our website.

Indiana is working on getting more testing sites for the coronavirus. This week 30 new coronavirus testing sites will open.

By now, you’ve probably heard about the unpleasant nasal swab, but a new drive-thru site on Indy’s near northwest side actually lets you self-administer the test.

The self-administered testing site is at Ernie Pyle School 90, located at 3351 West 18th Street. Testing is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the rest of the month.

It’s open to all residents with or without symptoms, but first you need to take a virtual screening exam to find out if you are eligible.

If you are eligible, you can select an appointment time in your area.

Once you’re at the drive-thru site, a health care practitioner will walk you through the self-administered nasal swab.

This testing site was made possible through a partnership with IPS, the Marion Country Health Department, and Kroger.

Officials expect to test 330 people per day, and results will come back in less than 72 hours.

Indiana is creating a COVID-19 Health Disparities Task Force to address the root causes of why some groups of people–like the African American community–are more impacted by the virus than others.

Its goal is to create a corrective action plan by the end of June.

African Americans make up 9.8 percent of Indiana’s population but about 15 percent of COVID-19 cases.

Indianapolis Public Schools is hosting virtual graduation ceremonies for four high schools this June.

The district administration says due to COVID-19, they will replace traditional in-person graduations with online commencement exercises.

The schools will host individual virtual ceremonies, which will include many of the unique traditions they have observed over time. Commencements will be pre-recorded and livestreamed for graduates to enjoy with their families and friends.

You can find the ceremony schedule here.