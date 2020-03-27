While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 27

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

The House is set to vote on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package Friday morning. This comes after a 96-0 Senate vote late Wednesday. President Donald Trump said he is eager to sign the package into law.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday the economy “may well be in recession” already and the government reported a shocking 3.3 million burst of weekly jobless claims, more than four times the previous record.

It is unlikely to be the end of the federal response. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that issues like more generous food stamp payments, aid to state and local governments, and family leave may be revisited in subsequent legislation.

The U.S. now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other country. Increases in the number of cases have been expected as testing becomes more available. The U.S. passed China with more than 85,000 cases, and Italy also exceeded 80,000, the three countries together accounting for almost half of the world’s infections from the new virus. The U.S. had about 1,300 deaths, almost a quarter of them in New York City, where hospitals are overwhelmed.

A man was arrested in Monroe County for allegedly violating Gov. Holcomb’s stay-at-home order. The order went into effect on Wednesday, March 25, and it’s purpose is to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Jail records show Joseph Baker, 20, was arrested on Wednesday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, minor consuming alcohol, and disobeying a declaration of disaster emergency.

Gov. Holcomb signed an executive order helping Hoosiers get assistance from organizations.

Among the items in the executive order, Holcomb ordered the Department of Workforce Development to suspend the one-week waiting period required before paying unemployment benefits.

The order also gave Hoosiers with chronic health issues the ability to get a 90-day supply of their non-controlled prescriptions. This includes insulin or cholesterol medication.

Holcomb also opened up Medicaid benefits to cover costs of using alternative forms of transportation, such as ride-sharing services, for appointments to see their healthcare providers.

The Family and Social Services Administration was given additional funding flexibility to let them deliver more meals to homes.