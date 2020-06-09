While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 9

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Most of Indiana’s casinos can reopen their doors as soon as next week under coronavirus safety plans they submitted to state officials. The 13 state-regulated casinos have been closed since mid-March, when widespread shutdowns started to slow the coronavirus spread.

The Michigan-based Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians announced Monday that it also plans to reopen its South Bend, Indiana, casino and three in southwestern Michigan on June 15.

Several tribal casinos in Michigan have welcomed back gamblers but reopening dates haven’t been set yet for the three Detroit casinos overseen by state officials.

The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) said it’s partnering with the Indiana State Department of Health to provide COVID-19 testing during the month of June.

The testing will take place at the IBE headquarters at 601 North Shortridge Road in Indianapolis. It will begin at 9 a.m. and run through 7 p.m. from June 8-30.

Anyone who needs to be tested should register in advance here or call 1-888-634-1116.

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company is starting its second potential COVID-19 antibody testing. It partnered with Junshi Biosciences, and the investigational medicine is referred to as JS016.

A healthy volunteer received the first dose in phase one of the study.

In the first phase, researchers hope the results show that the antibody can be safely administered.

Once they see those results, they’ll move on to phase two. In that phase they’ll determine whether the antibody can actually treat the virus.

The United States Department of Transportation is awarding $46 million in grants to two transit providers in Indiana. IndyGo will receive a little over $44 million to support transit service, personal protective equipment, and cleaning services and supplies.

The other provider in Gary will receive $2 million.

This is part of the CARES Act signed by President Trump in March.