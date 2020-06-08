While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 8

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Indianapolis leaders will lay out their plan for coronavirus relief funding during a press conference this morning at 10:30 a.m. It’s the first allocation of relief funds coming from the CARES Act.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and other members of his administration will bring the appropriation request before the City-County Council tonight.

It’s expected to include funding for expanded contact tracing, aid for small businesses, personal protective equipment for non-profits, and face coverings for residents.

It will also call for more technology to support and modernize government services and investments in agencies that provide rental assistance, address food insecurity, and help the homeless.

The U.S. government’s current supply of remdesivir, the only drug known to work against COVID-19, will run out at the end of the month, Dr. Robert Kadlec, a US Department of Health and Human Services official said.

He says the last shipment of remdesivir goes out June 29.

The company that makes it is ramping up production and hopes to have more this summer.

A study shows remdesivir reduces the numbers of days coronavirus patients spend in the hospital.

The Indiana State Department of Health is urging protesters to get tested for the coronavirus.

The state and county offered free testing in downtown Indy yesterday, and they say they might be back out there again today.

That location is in a parking lot at Ohio and Capitol near the Statehouse.

Box Jobs.Org and the state health department are once again partnering for drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

Last month, they successfully tested over 900 people in the Indy metro area.

Today, they will host another event at Agape Apostolic Faith Assembly on Indy’s northwest side.

Testing runs from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. It is free and you do not need a referral.