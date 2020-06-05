While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 5

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Hospitals and nursing homes are figuring out how to open back up to visitors.

Ascension St. Vincent has already loosened restrictions, and IU Health says they’re working on doing the same in the coming weeks.

The state just announced nursing homes can offer outdoor visitation with certain criteria.

They must have proper space, protective gear, and the whole facility must be COVID-19 free for 14 days.

We spoke with several nursing homes on Thursday, and they said it may take a while to set up outdoor visitation hours for everyone.

A massive study that said that hydroxychloroquine could pose serious risks to coronavirus patients has been retracted by some of its researchers.

The study published in the medical journal “Lancet,” concluded the malaria drug was ineffective against the virus, and linked the drug to a higher risk of death.

But outside scientists outlined perceived inconsistencies which had come from a little-known health data-analytics company.

On Thursday, three of the four researchers acknowledged they “can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources, and they’re now seeking outside experts to independently audit the data.

It’s important to note this isn’t the only study to link hydroxychloriquine to health issues, and the World Health Organization paused human tests on the drug.

We are learning more about the steps being taken to improve worker safety at Tyson Foods, Inc. plants.

The plant in Cass County had a coronavirus outbreak in April.

Tyson executives say they’ve implemented changes since that outbreak, like temperature scans, plexiglass barriers, and social distancing monitors.

A spokesperson from the United Food and Commercial Workers Union told us Tyson has provided extensive testing among other efforts to keep the work environment safe.

Another huge event has been canceled because of the coronavirus—the Indiana State Fair. Officials made the announcement on Thursday.

They say they’re closing down the festivities while keeping a modified 4-H livestock show. They said key elements, partners, and vendors began dropping out, so commission members made the difficult decision to cancel the fair.

It’s the first time it has been canceled since World War II.