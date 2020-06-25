While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 25

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

The nation’s top health officials say they are seeing a disturbing surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Twenty-six states are trending up, and seven of those states report a record number of hospitalizations.

The U.S. now has 25% of the world’s total cases—and 25% of deaths—even though America only has 4% of the world’s population.

The death toll has topped 120,000.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Tuesday, “The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges.”

This morning, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union will hold a video conference to address the dangers still facing frontline workers.

The union says it plans to announce new estimates on infection and deaths for grocery store workers, those in the meatpacking industry, and other essential businesses that feature frontline workers.

The union, which represents 1.3 million people, says it’s making the announcement because of a recent spike in cases.

Ten states now report their highest average in daily cases. They believe these frontline workers continue to bear the brunt of the surge. The union says states that are reopening and weakening safety restrictions are increasing workers’ risk.

The president of the union will speak, calling on governors, including Gov. Holcomb, to take action.

Disneyland had planned to welcome back visitors on July 17, but Disney decided to delay the reopening because California officials said they won’t issue reopening guidelines for theme parks until after July 4

“Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date,” Disney officials said in a statement.

The announcement comes as statewide COVID-19 cases surge. California reported more than 7,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, beating the state’s single-day record for positive tests that had been set on Monday.

Help is on the way for renters in Indiana. State officials just announced they’re offering up to $500 per month for those who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program will last for four months, and renters have to prove the lost income during the pandemic to qualify.

Households must not have already received rental assistance, and landlords have to agree in order for renters to use the program.

There is a maximum of $2,000 per household.

It covers all Indiana counties except Marion County which has its own program.