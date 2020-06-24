While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 24

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced a three-step plan to return sports to full speed by the fall.

Commissioner Bobby Cox says Phase 1 starts July 6. It includes limited contact conditioning.

If it goes well, students can get back to regular summer workouts two weeks later.

Cox says Phase 3 will be the fall semester, and the return of full contact sports.

An exact timeline and guidelines for Phase 3 are still up in the air.

“I just think there are a lot of considerations. Right now, it’s too early to make that decision, but right now we’re monitoring the situation, using best practices, looking at the data, and trying to make some intelligent decisions about what sports might look like at the fall,” Cox said.

Cox says health officials will constantly monitor the health of athletes and staff. He says if people follow social distancing guidelines, this plan can stay on track.

Howard County leads the state with the highest unemployment numbers in May, but it is showing improvement.

Its unemployment rate was over 30% in April, but in May, the rate went down to just over 20%, according to the latest job report by Indiana.

In March, manufacturing companies suspended operations at their plants across the country, and that meant thousands of people in Kokomo were temporarily out of a job. Most of the unemployment initial claims from Howard County since March are attributed to the manufacturing industry.

General Motors, Haynes International and Fiat Chrysler operate plants in Kokomo.

General Motors brought their Kokomo site back online after announcing a partnership in March to mass produce ventilators with Ventec Life System.

Fiat Chrysler paused operations at all of their North American plants on March 18, including their Indiana plants. The company restarted operations locally on May 26.

A spokesperson for Fiat Chrysler said most of their Kokomo and Tipton plants are back to their pre-COVID operating patters and they will be back to full shift schedules the week of July 13.

“We fully expect to see the unemployment numbers and percentages drop in Kokomo as corporations and plants get back to full capacity,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said.

Compared to our surrounding states, Indiana is currently the only state trending down for new COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus cases in Michigan and Ohio are actually trending up, and they’re steady in Illinois and Kentucky, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Right now, Illinois is in Phase 4 of its reopening plan, and Chicago will catch up Friday. Indoor dining, museums, zoos, and gyms will all be able to reopen.

Michigan is split on its reopening plan. The northern part of the state is ahead of the rest. Gyms can open in Michigan on Thursday—even though the governor tried to keep them closed with an executive order.

Most of Ohio is back open this morning, including restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues.

In Kentucky, bars and pools are among the businesses still closed right now. Voters went to the polls for that state’s primary election yesterday. Each county had only one polling location, including the state’s largest counties.

Nationwide protests that erupted over the death of George Floyd do not appear to have caused a spike in COVID-19 cases, health officials say.

They were initially concerned about the massive demonstrations when they first broke out last month. But cities like Minneapolis hit their peak on May 23, before protests broke out, and the numbers continue to go down there.

Researchers looked at data from anonymous cell phone tracking and data from the CDC on new cases in 315 cities.

They say while some parts of the U.S. are seeing record-breaking numbers of new infections right now, there is no evidence protests led to increased cases.