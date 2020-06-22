While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 22

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

The City-County Building in downtown Indy opens its doors today for the first full week since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are several changes in place you need to be aware of.

First, masks or face coverings are required for everyone entering the building at all times.

Also, all public services will be consolidated on the first floor. That includes property tax payments, property tax assessment and valuation, and other property services.

Juvenile and civil courts will continue to operate remotely and will begin limited in-person hearings in July.

Traffic court will continue to operate remotely for the foreseeable future.

If you were thinking of hopping on a cruise ship anytime soon, you’ll have to wait. U.S. cruises are suspended until at least September 15.

The Cruise Lines International Association said some cruise lines had already suspended their operations into the fall as a precaution.

Canada has banned operations in its waters through October.

There’s a surge of COVID-19 infections among young people living in the south. Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and Texas are reporting the trend. These states were among the first to reopen.

Health officials attribute the spike in numbers to more widespread testing, while others say new cases stem from people failing to social distance.

Many young people in Florida who’ve tested positive are asymptomatic, which is dangerous because they could spread the virus unknowingly.

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the U.S. next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in from India.

Experts said rising case counts can reflect multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as broader infection.

Overall in the pandemic, WHO reported 8,708,008 cases — 183,020 in the last 24 hours — with 461,715 deaths worldwide, with a daily increase of 4,743. More than two-thirds of those new deaths were reported in the Americas.