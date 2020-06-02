While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 2

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Indiana’s primary election takes place today, and for the first time in history, everyone has the option of voting by mail. That is, of course, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marion County mailed nearly 20 times the number of ballots it did in 2016.

Statewide, more than 550,000 people requested mail-in absentee ballots. So far, over 470,000 have returned those mail-in votes.

Hoosiers still have the option to cast their votes in person from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but it will look a little different this year.

Some counties have decreased their polling locations. Marion County only has 22 locations this year, but in Hamilton County, all 125 voting locations are open. You can find out your polling location here.

Election workers will wear personal protective equipment and enforce social distancing in line.

Additionally, they will provide each voter with hand sanitizer and finger coats to sign the electronic poll book.

The state provided masks, sanitizer and cleaning supplies to every county.

Indianapolis company Eli Lilly is testing the world’s first human trial of an antibody treatment for the coronavirus.

The drug is derived from a blood sample taken from one of the first U.S. patients who recovered from COVID-19. When it was tested in a lab, the therapy blocked the virus’ ability to infect cells.

The initial study has 40 patients. They’re being treated in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

They expect to see results by the end of the month.

Nearly, 26,000 nursing home residents have died from the coronavirus, and federal officials are demanding states carry out more inspections.

That’s according to a report released Monday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC.

The report notes those numbers are certain to go higher because only about 80% of nursing homes have reported. This data does not included assisted living facilites.

Officials are also vowing higher fines for facilities with poor infection control.

The agency says a failure to complete inspections could result in states seeing reduced COVID-19 relief funding.

Frontier Airlines will now conduct temperature screenings for all passengers and crew members before boarding flights.

According to the airline, this decision was made in effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Frontier says anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be permitted to travel. The airline also requires face coverings for all passengers and crew, which must be worn throughout the entire flight.