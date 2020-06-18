While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 18

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Good news—the Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health study appears to show Hoosiers are slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The second phase of the study estimates 0.6% of the state’s population is currently infected with the virus. That’s down from 1.7% at the end of April. Also, more Hoosiers now have coronavirus antibodies compared to in April.

However, researchers say this does not mean the threat of the virus has passed.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is now greater than the number of American service members who died during World War I.

According to data from John’s Hopkins University, more than 117,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the U.S.

That’s more than the roughly 116,000 Americans who died during WWI.

Yesterday, 24 new deaths were reported in Indiana, bringing the total to 2,289.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday K-12 schools won’t see any budget cuts following the coronavirus crisis.

In fact, they will get a $183-million dollar increase in 2021 as previously planned. Higher education will see budget cuts, their spending down by about 7%.

Other state agencies are also being asked to implement a 15% budget cut.

Come the fall, the state health department is working to get students back in the classroom safely. They urge students and staff to wear masks while in and out of the classroom.

The FDA is warning pet owners about the possibility of infecting animals with COVID-19.

The agency released a video saying if you’re sick, avoid direct contact with your pets. Adding, if possible, have someone else care for them until you’re well.

They also suggest avoiding dog parks and other crowded public places.

House cats, as well as big cats in zoos, have been found to be infected with coronavirus, though right now it doesn’t appear animals can infect humans.