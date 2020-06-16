While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 16

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

A new CDC report offers a detailed demographic breakdown of who is getting the coronavirus in the U.S. and how they fared. The latest figures confirm older people, minorities and those with preexisting health conditions are at the highest risk of death.

Overall, 14% of COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, 2% were admitted to the ICU, and 5% died. Hospitalizations are six times higher and deaths are 12 times higher among those who reported underlying conditions. The most common underlying conditions were cardiovascular disease (32%), diabetes (30%) and chronic lung disease (18%).

The report also found men and women contract the coronavirus at the same rate. But the percentages of males who were hospitalized (16%), admitted to the ICU (3%) and who died (6%) were higher than were those for females (12%, 2% and 5%, respectively).

Eli Lilly launched a global trial to explore a potential treatment for the coronavirus, and we just found out the first test subject is a patient in Indianapolis.

Researchers want to see if a drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis can help patients hospitalized with thee coronavirus.

Eli Lilly is looking for 400 patients who have been admitted to the hospital but have not been placed on a ventilator yet.

On Monday, Indiana saw the largest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the end of May. The Indiana State Department of Health reported 533 new COVID-19 cases.

Cases are dramatically increasing in at least 18 states—mostly in the Southeastern U.S. As of this morning, Indiana is not one of those states.

Some states are seeing record numbers of hospitalizations and thousands more positive cases each day.

The pandemic is having a big impact on the amount of money we spend at the grocery store. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of meat, fish and eggs have gone up by almost 4% in the last month. Beef and veal increased by nearly 11% in May—its largest ever monthly increase.

Meat prices rose as major processing facilities shut down or slowed operations because of COVID-19.

At the same time, demand for meat in grocery stores has spiked as consumers eat at home more. Plants are opening back up, but they’re still below pre-pandemic levels right now.

In addition to the meat price increases, the price of fresh vegetables also increased by 1.3%.

Conner Prairie is reopening today. Tickets will be available for two sessions—from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Each session will have a capacity of 600 tickets, and you can enter anytime during your session. Crews will clean the grounds in between each session.