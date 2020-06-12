While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 12

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Most of Indiana is officially in Stage 4 of reopening from coronavirus closures even though the state does not meet CDC requirements to do so.

Stage 4 means places like bars and entertainment venues can welcome customers back at 50% capacity; zoos, museums and other sites may open; movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at 50% capacity; restaurants can open to 75% capacity; and gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed as long as everyone stays six feet apart.

But not all counties are on the same schedule for reopening. Marion County is pushing the timeline back a full week to June 19.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said he talked with health officials, and because Marion County has the most positive COVID-19 cases, pushing the date back was the best option. The county has more than 10,000 positive cases and reports more than 600 deaths.

This is the second time the county has deviated from the state, but Hogsett said he’s letting the data drive the decision and believes this is what’s best for the community.

Monroe County, for the most part, is following that Stage 4 schedule but with some adjustments. For example, they will only allow gatherings of up to 100 people.

Even as most counties enter Stage 4, health officials encourage people 65 or older to still stay home if they can, and they want people to continue to stay six feet apart and wear a mask.

As pools start to open in Indiana, many people are curious about whether it’s safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials say it can be safe, as long as swimmers stick to social distancing guidelines in and out of the water.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there’s no evidence that COVID-19 can spread in pools, hot tubs, oceans or lakes. Pool disinfectants like chlorine should also kill the virus, providing another layer of protection.

But crowds still pose a risk. That’s why communities that are reopening pools and beaches are instituting temporary rules limiting capacity and requiring facial masks.

Long-term care facilities across the country are hotspots for COVID-19. The latest information from the federal government shows nearly 32,000 residents and hundreds of staff have died from the virus.

A House coronavirus committee reports the number of deaths can be attributed to a number of factors, including shortages of testing and protective equipment, understaffing, poor infection control and limited federal guidance and resources.

Families virtually testified to Congress on Thursday, saying these shortcomings have been devastating.

Lawmakers are now working to develop new federal programs to help save lives. Democrats are calling for a national plan to acquire and distribute test kits and PPE. Republicans, however, are blaming states for not following federal COVID-19 directives.

Here in Indiana, long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 4,600 of the state’s coronavirus cases and more than 1,000 COVID-related deaths.

Last week, state health officials announced new guidelines for nursing homes. They are allowing outdoor visits for the first time since the crisis began.

Facilities must have proper space, protective gear, and be COVID-19 free for 14 days before welcoming guests.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 21 states.

There is no single reason for the surges. In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher. But experts think at least some are due to lifting stay-at-home orders, school and business closures, and other restrictions put in place during the spring to stem the virus’s spread.

The increase in infections pulled stocks down sharply Thursday on Wall Street, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,800 points lower and giving the S&P 500 its worst day in nearly three months. The infections deflated recent optimism that the economy could recover quickly from its worst crisis in decades.

Experts are closely monitoring the situation in the wake of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The protests were outdoors, which reduces the likelihood of virus spread, and many participants wore masks and took other precautions. But officials are concerned about they number of people so close together, chanting, singing and yelling.