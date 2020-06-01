While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 1

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

There are now nearly 1.8 million cases of the coronavirus across the United States, and about 4% of those cases are in one county. Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago, has over 77,000 cases.

Indiana ranks 16th of the 50 states when it comes to the number of cases. This morning we sit at 34,574, and we’re inching closer to 2,000 deaths. Marion County has reported nearly 10,000 cases since the crisis began.

Some city leaders worry the big crowds at this weekend’s protests could lead to an outbreak.

The protests come as Marion County prepares to further reopen many businesses today. It is set to enter Stage 3 of Gov. Holcomb’s plan to reopen Indiana’s economy. Starting today, people can gather in groups of up to 50; restaurants can serve indoors and outdoors at half capacity; malls and stores can increase to 75% capacity; fitness centers and pools can open at 50% capacity with a cap of 100 people; and salons, spas, and tattoo shops can open by appointment only.

Major League Baseball players have proposed a 114-game regular season, up from 82 in management’s offer. But the players didn’t propose taking any additional pay cuts beyond the one they agreed to in March, a person familiar with the plan told the Associated Press.

Opening day would be June 30 and the regular season would end Oct. 31, nearly five weeks after the Sept. 27 conclusion that MLB’s proposal stuck to from the season’s original schedule. The union offered scheduling flexibility to include more doubleheaders as baseball crams the games into 123 days, leaving little room for days off.

MLB’s proposal Tuesday would lower 2020 salaries from about $4 billion to approximately $1.2 billion. The union’s offer would have salaries total about $2.8 billion.

The U.S. is supplying Brazil with ventilators and the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine. Both nations confirm the U.S. plans to ship a thousand ventilators to help with Brazil’s COVID-19 outbreak, and it has already sent two million doses of hydroxychloroquine. That’s despite the World Health Organization pausing its research of the drug and multiple studies outlining the drug as a non-effective treatment.

The U.S. and Brazil now plan to work together on research.

Brazil has the largest reported COVID-19 outbreak in the world.