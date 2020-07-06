While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 6

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association says today is Phase 1 of reopening, although athletes are limited to 15 hours per week on a school campus until at least July 19.

During this period, locker rooms can’t be used, formal competition is discouraged and there should be no contact in practiced sports, according to state recommendations.

Sports teams will be allowed two activity days a week, limited to three hours per day. Conditioning will be limited to four days a week at two hours per session.

Pools can be used, but schools are encouraged to work with state and local officials to create a plan for reopening recreational water facilities.

When students are not lifting weights or participating in an activity, the IHSAA says face masks should be worn. Coaches and other personnel are expected to wear face masks always.

If it goes well, students can get back to regular summer workouts two weeks later.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that a new mutation of COVID-19 is speeding up the spread of the virus.

Researchers say there is strong evidence that it has spread from Europe to the U.S.

The new mutation doesn’t make people any sicker, but it could make it more difficult to slow the spread.

Researchers say they are looking to see if this could also impact a vaccines ability to control it.

Google is trying to make sure its users stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The company launched a new feature on Google Maps to help people navigate the areas affected by the coronavirus.

The feature notifies drivers about checkpoints and local health restrictions on their routes.

Public transportation riders can also get information about mandatory face masks and other requirements.

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after battling the coronavirus since March.

His wife Amanda Kloots confirmed the news on Instagram, saying her husband passed away yesterday in Los Angeles, surrounded by family.

She also thanked his doctors for their care over the past several months.

Cordero, who starred in “Waitress” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” had many setbacks in his COVID-19 battle since March, including an amputated leg and a pacemaker for his heart. It was recently reported that he might need a double lung transplant as well.

He leaves behind a 1-year-old son named Elvis. Cordero was 41 years old.

Major League Baseball is reportedly planning to release the 60-game schedule today, according to Bleacher Report.

USA Today is reporting the schedule is expected to feature the Yankees at the Nationals and the Giants at the Dodgers on July 23. The paper says the remaining 26 teams will begin July 24.

Other key dates reportedly include the trade deadline being moved to August 31, and the final day of the regular season would be September 27.

This comes just days after players reported for training at their home ballparks.