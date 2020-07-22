While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 22

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Many school districts across Indiana are preparing to start the upcoming school year virtually. Soon, they’ll receive a new tool and resource to help make e-learning a little easier.

Today, we’re expecting to learn more about a virtual hub that will help teachers and students navigate the challenges of e-learning. This new resource will be available to everyone across the state.

The Indianapolis E-Learning Fund was established in April when schools switched to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, there were many challenges.

Since then, school officials say they’ve been looking for a partner to help develop a virtual hub, and today, it will become a reality thanks to the Indianapolis E-Learning Fund and the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Students, parents, and teachers will be able to access the hub online and use it for help during this new era of learning.

We will learn more about the virtual hub during an announcement at 1:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials are putting new safety protocols in place for this year’s Indy 500.

In a nearly 100-page plan, they laid out guidelines that race fans will have to follow.

Some of those guidelines include mandatory face masks and temperature checks at the gate.

Also, fan capacity was dropped from 50% to 25%. Race officials say this is to make sure they can space fans out more.

IMS officials will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to go more into detail about the plans they have in place.

Indiana is now on New York’s coronavirus travel advisory list.

That means if you have plans to go to New York, you will need to go into a two-week quarantine when you get there. Thirty-one states are now on the travel advisory list.

The list is based on COVID-19 cases, testing, and positivity rates.

As we have reported, positive cases have been trending upwards in Indiana since the last week of June.

The state health department is also releasing results from the first statewide COVID-19 random sample study in the country.

It estimated nearly 188,000 Hoosiers were infected with the virus at the time of the study—that’s 10 times more than the confirmed cases in the state.

Researchers at the IU Fairbanks School of Public Health tested more than 4,600 Hoosiers in late April and early May. 1.7% of those involved tested positive, and another 1.1% had antibodies.

There will be no NFL preseason games this year. The players association also says at least 59 players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those results come one day after an agreement over testing protocols in the league.

Players will be tested daily for the first two weeks of camp. If the positive test rate falls below 5% after those two weeks, the league would then switch to test players every other day.

To even be allowed to enter team facilities at camp, players and staff members must test negative twice.