While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 20

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

A total of six Indiana counties now require face masks in public.

On Friday, LaPorte County and Monroe County joined Marion, St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange Counties in requiring masks in public.

The Monroe County mask order requires businesses to enforce rules. If they don’t, they could potentially be forced to close.

Even if you don’t live in one of these counties with a mask mandate, you’ll still have to wear a face covering when visiting certain retail stores across the U.S.

Starting today, several big box stores across are requiring masks or face coverings to enter.

That includes big box retailers like Lowe’s, Meijer, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Kohl’s and CVS. The mandate is for their stores nationwide.

On Wednesday, Kroger and Home Depot will follow suit, followed by Aldi and Target in the coming weeks.

The stores will provide disposable masks at entrances to customers who don’t have one.

In recent weeks, many stores have struggled to enforce mask requirements, sparking confrontations between customers and employees

There seems to be no let-up for some states still seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In just one day, Florida recorded more than 12,000 new cases and 87 deaths.

Florida’s numbers are trending in an alarming direction, experts say.

In Miami-Dade County, intensive care units are at about 127% capacity, with 398 beds for 507 patients, but the county has the ability to convert more than 1,200 beds, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.

In the past two weeks, Miami-Dade has seen a 40% increase in the number of coronavirus patients being hospitalized and a roughly 64% increase in the use of ventilators, according to county data.

Of the state’s 9,351 hospitalizations, more than a third are in Miami-Dade and neighboring Broward counties, the AHCA said.

In the Miami area, police say they will give citations to anyone violating the county’s mask requirement.

Meanwhile, Congress returns to work on a new stimulus bill today.

Top Republicans will meet with President Trump at the White House.

The president’s chief of staff says the bill might be in the “trillion-dollar range.”

President Trump says any new package must include a payroll tax cut and protections for businesses.

He also wants to cut money for coronavirus testing and tracing, as well as funding for the CDC.

The FDA is now authorizing COVID-19 pool testing. This allows four people to be tested at once.

The agency announced an emergency use authorization for Quest Diagnostics on Saturday.

The FDA commissioner said sample pooling is an important step that helps get COVID-19 tests to more Americans more quickly while preserving testing supplies.

This is the first COVID-19 diagnostic test in the United States to be authorized for use with pooled samples.