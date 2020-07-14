While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 14

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Right now, four Indiana counties—including Marion County—require face masks in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the City of West Lafayette joined them when Mayor John Dennis signed an emergency order requiring masks.

Face coverings must be worn in businesses that are open to the public, on all forms of public transportation, crowded work settings, and any outdoor space where someone can’t maintain social distancing.

Evansville is also considering requiring face masks soon.

As COVID-19 cases spike in other states, Hoosiers are finding it harder to get test results in a timely fashion.

One woman says she has been waiting two weeks to get test results back from CVS.

In a statement, the company says they send their drive thru tests out to third party sites for results. Due to spikes in places like Florida and Texas, there is a backlog of testing with their lab partners.

Now they project results to come in five to seven days instead of 24 to 48 hours.

Locally, Aria Diagnostics is working at a 48-hour turn around.

They have four tests sites around Indy and produce their own test kits. The company says they saw test kit shortages coming, so they created their own manufacturing location in a week. Now they ship thousands of kits around the country.

Aria Diagnostics is in the process of validating a test that would allow people to use their spit to test for the coronavirus instead of the deep nasal swap that can be uncomfortable.

There are more Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19 now than at any point in almost a month.

The state listed 764 hospitalizations on Monday.

The Regenstrief Institute dashboard also revealed the number of positive tests and ICU admits are increasing. It shows a 10.9% total positive rate for the virus.

Just last week, Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Box said she was concerned about any positivity rate over 4%.

So far, 2,569 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

The U.S. military is seeing a spike in COVID -19 cases.

The number of confirmed infections in July grew by about four thousand, and just since last Wednesday, cases jumped by 1,700.

Several military installations have now returned to more restrictive policies.

Pentagon officials say there are currently more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in the military, including forces in the U.S. and overseas.

Officials say the increase in military cases stems from the rise of outbreaks in civilian communities.

Thus far, three service members have died from the virus.

Coronavirus infections are rising in at least 40 states, especially in the south.

Florida now has more COVID-19 cases than all but three countries, and California is back in total lockdown.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom closed bars and indoor dining statewide and ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Hospitalizations have increased in California by 28% over the past two weeks.