While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 13

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

In some parts of central Indiana, school starts within the next three weeks!

Many districts have already put out their reopening plans. That includes Indianapolis Public Schools, which is hosting a town hall for families tonight.

IPS released its reopening plan last week.

Here are some of the changes that will be in place: Face masks and social distancing will be required throughout the day, some students will eat in their classrooms, and students will have assigned seats on buses.

Also, families can also decide to do e-learning instead.

Tonight’s meeting will be held on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Only 5,000 families can join the meeting, but everyone can watch on the IPS Facebook page.

Florida has now posted the highest single day of cases by any state. They had 15,299 confirmed cases on Sunday. That’s more than New York ever saw during its peak.

With more than 7,500 patients hospitalized, medical systems in Florida are struggling to keep up, and hospitals are running out of ICU beds.

Health officials say there’s still a chance to stop the spread, and Democrats are calling on Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to act.

Another Indiana high school football player has tested positive for the coronavirus. The student is on the Terre Haute South Vigo High School football team.

The school is working with the health department to contact trace any players and coaches.

Last week a Fishers High School football player also tested positive for the virus.

The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group on Friday and a day after the Big Ten opted to eliminate nonconference games for all fall sports.

The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences are still weighing options for fall sports. On Wednesday, the Ivy League became the first Division I conference to suspend all fall sports until at least January, leaving open the possibility of moving some sports to the spring if the pandemic is under better control.

The Pac-12’s decision covers football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Conference-only schedules will be announced no later than July 31.