While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 5

Johnson & Johnson vaccine for FDA emergency authorization. Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The drugmaker’s application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its Jan. 29 report in which it said the vaccine had a 66% rate of preventing infections in its large global trial.

The Food and Drug Administration is asking its independent advisers to publicly debate all the data behind the single-dose shot before it decides whether to green light a third vaccine option in the U.S. The panel will meet Feb. 26.

J&J’s single-shot vaccine could help boost supply and simplify the U.S. immunization campaign, amid concerns of fresh surges due to the more contagious UK coronavirus variant and the potential of lower vaccine efficacy against the variant that first emerged in South Africa.

College students prepare for testing upon return to campus. Indiana University and IUPUI students prepare to head back to campus to begin some in-person classes Monday, and they are expecting more frequent testing after they arrive.

Every student living on campus will be tested upon arrival.

“If they are [positive], then we give them the opportunity to decide if they want to move into our quarantine isolation housing that we have here on campus, or go home and quarantine there,” Jason Spratt, associate vice chancellor for student affairs & dean of students, said.

Students living in congregate housing on campus will be tested twice each week.

“They’ll test on Monday or Tuesday and then they’ll get an email again saying you need to sign up for a test on Thursday or Friday,” Spratt explained.

Indiana sticking with age-based vaccination plan. On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Governor Eric Holcomb discussed the state’s plans for opening up vaccine eligibility to more people.

Officials announced they would continue moving forward with the state’s age-based approach to vaccination prioritization but are looking to add Hoosiers with certain comorbidities to the list of people eligible.

The state released its initial plan for COVID-19 vaccine allocations in October. Included in the current phase (1-B) were Hoosiers with underlying health conditions that made them higher at risk for morbidity or mortality from coronavirus.

However, the most recent vaccine eligibility list published by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) in Jan. does not clarify exactly when people with comorbidities from ages 16-64 will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Playing catchup with coronavirus mutations. Despite its world-class medical system and its vaunted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. fell behind in the race to detect dangerous coronavirus mutations. And it’s only now beginning to catch up.

The problem has not been a shortage of technology or expertise. Rather, scientists say, it’s an absence of national leadership and coordination, plus a lack of funding and supplies for overburdened laboratories trying to juggle diagnostic testing with the hunt for genetic changes.

“We have the brains. We have the tools. We have the instruments,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of a virus research center at University of California, Irvine. “It’s just a matter of supporting that effort.”

Viruses mutate constantly. To stay ahead of the threat, scientists analyze samples, watching closely for mutations that might make the coronavirus more infectious or more deadly.

Post-Super Bowl surge in cases. Officials in the Tampa area warn people need to keep their guard up amind the coronavirus pandemic.

“We anticipate this will pick back up after the game next week,” Emergency Management Official Tim Dudley says they’re preparing for testing numbers to pick up again after the Super Bowl.



During the meeting officials also warned it could be weeks before the county receives more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“As much as I would like to take a deep breath and say we’re on the other side of this, we’re not there yet,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp.

“We expect to see cases going going up,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson, Associate Dean and Professor of Public Health and Medicine at USF Morsani College of Medicine.

Dr. Wolfson says between people attending events, and holding their own super bowl parties it’s inevitable.



“If you’re going to be outside just by yourself and you’re walking and there’s nobody there that’s fine, but if you approach crowds and gatherings, that’s where the risk is because the stuff hangs in the air, both inside and out,” said Dr. Wolfson.