While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for February 1

Social gathering limit adjustments begin today for Indiana counties. Indiana has entered a new phase of county based restrictions after positivity rates saw a drop as vaccination rates grew.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced during last week’s coronavirus briefing a new executive order would be signed Sunday. It’s based on Indiana’s color coded county advisory levels.

Public transportation mask mandate begins before midnight. Travelers on airplanes and public transportation like buses and subways will be required to wear face masks starting late Monday to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a mask-wearing rule Friday that builds on an order announced Jan. 21 by President Joe Biden.

The rule “will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic,” said Dr. Marty Cetron, director of CDC’s division of migration and quarantine, who signed the order.

The 11-page CDC order takes effect just before midnight on Monday. It makes refusal to wear a mask a violation of federal law, enforced by the Transportation Security Administration and other federal, state and local authorities.

Biden to meet with GOP senators to discuss coronavirus relief package. President Joe Biden is set to meet Monday afternoon with a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking in coronavirus aid, though congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support.

An invitation to the White House came hours after the lawmakers sent Biden a letter Sunday urging him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his relief package solely on Democratic votes. The House and Senate are on track to vote as soon as this week on a budget resolution, which would lay the groundwork for passing an aid package under rules requiring only a simple majority vote in the closely divided Senate.

The goal is for passage by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires. The meeting to be hosted by Biden would amount to the most public involvement for the president in the negotiations for the next round of virus relief. Democratic and Republican lawmakers are far apart in their proposals for assistance.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that Biden had spoken with the leader of the group, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Though Biden is wanting “a full exchange of views,” Psaki reiterated that the president remains in favor of moving forward with a far-reaching relief package.

Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down vaccine site. One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper.

The protesters had members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups, the Times reported. Some of them carried signs decrying the COVID-19 vaccine and shouting for people not to get the shots.

There were no incidents of violence, the Times said.

“This is completely wrong,” said German Jaquez, who drove from his home in La Verne and had been waiting for an hour for his vaccination when the stadium’s gates were closed. He said some of the protesters were telling people in line that the coronavirus is not real and that the vaccination is dangerous.

California couple still sick after getting COVID-19 in November. Every morning, Paul Dougherty walks downhill about a half-mile from his front door to his property’s gate. It’s the voyage back up that causes problems.

Before catching COVID-19 in November, 68-year-old Dougherty could make it to the top of the hill no problem. But by the end of January — months after his initial diagnosis — Dougherty says he has to stop mid-way to catch his breath.

Dougherty and his wife, Kate, 68, were both infected with COVID-19 the last week of November. The Fiddletown, Calif. residents aren’t quite sure where they got it. Their town has a population of only 324.

Paul think he could have contracted the virus on a trip to the grocery store or gas station in the larger, neighboring city of Plymouth. He takes care to always wear a mask and brings hand sanitizer with him for every trip.‘Everyday is nerve-racking’: Inside the COVID wards with a nurse’s assistant

When the symptoms did start appearing, the Doughertys knew immediately that it was COVID.

“I started vomiting out-of-the-blue when I got up in the morning,” Paul said, “and vomited all day.”

The next few days were better, before the virus hit Paul “like a ton of bricks.”

“We were sleeping all day, all night,” Kate recalled. “Sleeping, sleeping, sleeping was all I could do.”

Paul said he had a “lot of coughing and breathing issues,” though he never felt the need to go to the hospital. They both struggled to eat, with Paul losing eight pounds and Kate five.

The Doughertys are what’s come to be described as “COVID long haulers,” or people who continue to suffer from symptoms of COVID even after they’ve tested negative for the virus.