While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for December 9

Pfizer vaccine analyzed. U.S. regulators Tuesday released their first scientific evaluation of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and confirmed it offers strong protection, setting the stage for the government to green light the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history.

The analysis by Food and Drug Administration scientists comes ahead of a Thursday meeting where the agency’s independent advisers will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend vaccinating millions of Americans. A final FDA decision and the first shots could follow within just days.

They are among a whirlwind of developments that are expected to make multiple vaccines available by early next year, in the U.S. and beyond.

Britain on Tuesday began vaccinations with the shot made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. The FDA later this month will consider one developed by Moderna. Also Tuesday, a medical journal published early data suggesting a third vaccine candidate, AstraZeneca’s, also protects people, though not as much as the two other frontrunners.

The vaccines emerged from an all-out worldwide race and are reaching the market less than a year after the virus was even identified — a remarkable scientific achievement that shaved years off the usual process.

The encouraging developments come as the coronavirus continues surging across much of the world. The scourge has claimed more than 1.5 million lives, including over 285,000 in the U.S., the highest toll of any country.

FDA scientists reanalyzed data from Pfizer’s huge, still-unfinished study and found that so far, the vaccine appears safe and more than 90% effective across patients of different ages, races and underlying health conditions. The FDA specifically confirmed it works well in older people, who are especially vulnerable to the virus.

Thursday’s public meeting will be closely watched by health authorities around the world and is considered key to bolstering confidence in the shots amid skepticism about vaccine safety among many Americans.

Indiana hospitals prepare for vaccines. In the coming weeks COVID-19 vaccines will be given out at 50 Indiana hospitals to front line health care workers. It will also be administered to the staff at long term care facilities.

“I think it gives them a great deal of hope. They have seen a lot of illness, sickness, they have seen families changed,” explains Carol Weiss-Kennedy, Director of Community Health for the IU Health South Central Region, “It gives them hope. They do see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

IU Health Bloomington will be one of two IU health facilities to get the shots in the south central region. In all, seven IU health facilities will be receiving the vaccine. They expect it to land at IU Methodist before reaching the 50 other hospitals the following day. The Bloomington location plans to start with emergency room and intensive care unit workers first. They are following similar protocols to how they administer the flu shot, and will not be giving an entire unit the vaccine at once, just in case there are any mild side effects. People who get the vaccine are still recommended to wear masks, social distance, and wash their hands.

$600 relief check proposal. The White House has decided to include $600 direct payments to most Americans in a COVID-19 package sent from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Tuesday evening.

Mnuchin made the offer to Pelosi late Tuesday afternoon, he said in a statement. He offered few details, though House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said it proposes the $600 direct payment for individuals and $1,200 for couples, which is half the payment delivered by the March pandemic relief bill.

Indiana sees highest post-Thanksgiving infection rate. On the same day Indiana surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 deaths, health officials are reacting to the news that the Hoosier state had the highest per-capita infection rate in the nation during the week after Thanksgiving.

According to data compiled on the Covid Tracking Project website, Indiana had a daily average of 1,025 COVID-19 cases per 1 million people from November 30 to December 6. The numbers followed weeks of warnings from state and federal health officials about a post-Thanksgiving surge.

“It is exactly what they forewarned was going to happen,” said Johnson County Health Director Betsy Swearingen. “I’m not surprised. People are still out and about, hoping that if they continue to live their life, this too shall pass, and it’s going to take some time.”

Doctor Brian Dixon, director of public health informatics at the Regenstrief Institute, agrees the numbers are not surprising.

“We actually were seeing that trend before the holiday,” Dr. Dixon said. “We were kind of creeping up in the rankings, if you will. Not that this is really a competition that we want to win.”

Germany sees new record high in daily deaths. Germany has reported a new daily record of 590 coronavirus-related deaths.

The country’s national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, also reported 20,815 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, as the country inches closer to a national lockdown after Christmas.

Several German states, including Saxony and Bavaria, already moved closer to a “hard lockdown” Tuesday as officials warned that continued high coronavirus infections could overwhelm hospitals and that too many people were ignoring existing pandemic restrictions.

High-ranking government officials have also suggested a national hard lockdown for a two-week period after Christmas that would include extending school vacation by a week and closing all nonessential shops in the country.

Germany managed to avoid the high number of infections and grim death tolls seen in some other large European nations in the spring, and continues to have a lower overall fatality rate than countries such as Britain, France and Spain. But while restrictions imposed in November have slowed the exponential rise in cases, the numbers keep creeping up.