While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for December 22

COVID-19 relief bill passed. Congress has passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Lawmakers tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business in a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation as Capitol Hill prepared to close the books on the year. The bill goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected in the coming days.

The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of hours. The Senate cleared the massive package by a 91-7 vote after the House approved the COVID-19 package with a vote, 359-53. The tallies were a bipartisan coda to months of partisanship and politicking as lawmakers wrangled over the relief question, a logjam that broke after President-elect Joe Biden urged his party to accept a compromise with top Republicans that is smaller than many Democrats would have liked.

The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses. It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

The 5,593-page legislation came together Sunday after months of battling, posturing and postelection negotiating that reined in a number of Democratic demands as the end of the congressional session approached. Biden was eager for a deal to deliver long-awaited help to suffering people and a boost to the economy, even though it was less than half the size that Democrats wanted in the fall.

Push to widely distribute vaccine to long-term care facilities. The first COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Indiana’s long-term care facilities are expected to launch as early as December 28.

Residents will have an opportunity to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The state is partnering with Walgreens and CVS to administer COVID-19 vaccines to nursing home residents. This week, the pharmacies began administering the vaccines to longterm care residents in other states.

According to the Indiana Health Care Association, 55,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will initially be allocated for the pharmacy partnership. More doses are expected as time goes on.

Zach Cattell, president of IHCA, said there are about 36,000 residents in Indiana nursing facilities and another 20,000 in assisted living facilities. Residents are not required to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Longterm care residents make up more than half of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana. A nursing home COVID-19 dashboard by AARP ranks Indiana seventh worst in the country for resident COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents.

Pandemic bringing changes for holiday airport travelers. Are you planning on flying out of state to see family during the holidays this year? If so, you can expect a few pandemic changes that may not be so merry and bright.

Masks are required at the Indianapolis International Airport. They will have free masks at guests services as well as TSA checkpoints. There will also be vending machines with PPE and travel items in case you forget anything. TSA will be allowing some leeway on COVID prevention items that may normally be barred from your carry-on.

“TSA is allowing up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer, so that’s a lot more during the pandemic than the amount on liquid we are allowing,” explained Sonny Lorrius, a spokesperson for TSA.

Lorrius suggested travelers research restrictions for their destinations as well. All too often, states will require a negative PCR COVID test within 72 hours of arrival, or make you quarantine for 14 days. Antigen tests are quicker and often cheaper COVID tests, but they may not satisfy state requirements.

Indiana named one of the riskiest states to visit over the holidays. Forbes is ranking Indiana the 4th riskiest state in the country to visit over Christmas. The report takes into consideration new daily cases, positivity rate and COVID-19 restrictions in each state.

AAA estimates more than 84 million Americans will travel through Christmas and New Year’s this year— going against health expert COVID-19 recommendations.

“The last thing you want to do is get on a plane or travel otherwise and get it from somebody and give it to your family members,” said Regenstrief President Peter Embi.

He said he wasn’t surprised Forbes ranked Indiana the fourth riskiest state to visit in the country. Tennessee is number one.

“It doesn’t surprise me in the sense that across the midwest and particularly here in Indiana we have been seeing a lot of surging,” said Embi.